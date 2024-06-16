Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Price Target Cut to $56.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Free Report) had its price target decreased by UBS Group from $66.00 to $56.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PLAY. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating and set a $71.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Raymond James restated a market perform rating on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $64.56.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock opened at $43.77 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 2.06. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 1-year low of $33.07 and a 1-year high of $69.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The restaurant operator reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $588.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.88 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 50.06% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

In other news, Director Michael J. Griffith sold 5,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total value of $341,160.71. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,199,611.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP John Mulleady sold 42,824 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.58, for a total transaction of $2,851,221.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,803,848.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Griffith sold 5,203 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total transaction of $341,160.71. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,199,611.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 726 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. 91.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

