Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Sold by Greenwood Capital Associates LLC

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,832 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 462 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 96.9% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in Dell Technologies by 454.5% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 1,456.4% during the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 607 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 41,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.03, for a total transaction of $4,447,096.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,389,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,894,791,624.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,205,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.96, for a total transaction of $159,018,661.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,725,566 shares in the company, valued at $3,526,705,689.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 41,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.03, for a total value of $4,447,096.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,389,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,894,791,624.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,510,156 shares of company stock valued at $780,049,693. 46.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $87.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.81.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DELL traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $134.98. 12,995,281 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,297,724. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $134.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.43. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.74 and a 1-year high of $179.70.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be given a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 36.33%.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

