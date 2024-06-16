Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) to Sell

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Telefónica (NYSE:TEF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Telefónica from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Telefónica has a consensus rating of Hold.

Telefónica Price Performance

Telefónica stock opened at $4.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $25.01 billion, a PE ratio of -27.19 and a beta of 0.70. Telefónica has a 12 month low of $3.71 and a 12 month high of $4.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.23.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.96 billion. Telefónica had a positive return on equity of 7.84% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. Analysts expect that Telefónica will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Telefónica Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a $0.1628 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%. Telefónica’s payout ratio is -150.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Telefónica

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TEF. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Telefónica in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,200,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Telefónica in the third quarter valued at about $816,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Telefónica by 278.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 192,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 141,921 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Telefónica by 44.1% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 365,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 111,895 shares during the period. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its stake in Telefónica by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 197,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 99,488 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Telefónica Company Profile

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company offers mobile and related services and products, such as mobile voice, value added, mobile data and internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

Featured Articles

