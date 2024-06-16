Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $70.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Birkenstock from $56.50 to $61.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Birkenstock from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Birkenstock from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Birkenstock from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Birkenstock from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $55.29.

Birkenstock Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:BIRK opened at $59.67 on Thursday. Birkenstock has a 12-month low of $35.83 and a 12-month high of $61.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.52 and a 200-day moving average of $47.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.87.

Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $522.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.98 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Birkenstock will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Birkenstock during the fourth quarter worth $458,539,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Birkenstock during the fourth quarter worth $177,068,000. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Birkenstock by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,974,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,543,000 after purchasing an additional 40,457 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Birkenstock by 1.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,469,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,428,000 after purchasing an additional 14,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Birkenstock in the fourth quarter worth $27,152,000. 19.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Birkenstock Company Profile

Birkenstock Holding plc manufactures and sells footwear products. It also offers sandals, shoes, closed-toe silhouettes, skincare products, and accessories. The company sells its products through e-commerce sites and a network of owned retail stores, as well as business-to-business channels. It operates in the United States, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, Europe, APMA, and internationally.

