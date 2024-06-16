DiaSorin S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:DSRLF) Short Interest Update

DiaSorin S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:DSRLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 456,700 shares, a drop of 13.7% from the May 15th total of 529,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4,567.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays started coverage on shares of DiaSorin in a report on Thursday, May 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

DiaSorin Price Performance

About DiaSorin

Shares of OTCMKTS:DSRLF remained flat at $109.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $103.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.16. DiaSorin has a 52-week low of $86.00 and a 52-week high of $115.38.

DiaSorin S.p.A. engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of immunodiagnostics and molecular diagnostics testing kits in Europe, Africa, North America, Central and South America, the Asia Pacific, and China. The company provides various immunodiagnostic LIAISON platforms, including LIAISON XS, LIASON IQ, LIAISON XL, LIAISON XXL, and LIAISON XL LAS.

