Dollarama Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Dollarama Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLMAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 428,400 shares, a decrease of 34.5% from the May 15th total of 654,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.7 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Dollarama from $124.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Dollarama from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Dollarama Trading Up 1.4 %

Dollarama Company Profile

Shares of DLMAF stock traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $89.88. The stock had a trading volume of 11,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,887. Dollarama has a 12-month low of $62.75 and a 12-month high of $93.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.91.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

