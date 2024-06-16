Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Price Target Raised to C$138.00

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$136.00 to C$138.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DOL. CIBC increased their price objective on Dollarama from C$115.00 to C$128.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Dollarama from C$107.00 to C$113.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$112.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Desjardins increased their target price on Dollarama from C$120.00 to C$133.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Dollarama from C$124.00 to C$133.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollarama presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$125.80.

Dollarama Stock Performance

TSE:DOL opened at C$123.85 on Thursday. Dollarama has a 12 month low of C$84.19 and a 12 month high of C$129.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,137.89, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$34.52 billion, a PE ratio of 34.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$119.41 and its 200 day moving average price is C$106.98.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 12th. The company reported C$0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.75 by C$0.02. Dollarama had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 493.80%. The company had revenue of C$1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.41 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollarama will post 4.5049541 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollarama Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.092 per share. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. Dollarama’s payout ratio is currently 8.43%.

Insider Activity at Dollarama

In other news, Director Paul Roche sold 5,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$111.23, for a total value of C$616,316.56. In other news, Director Paul Roche sold 5,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$111.23, for a total transaction of C$616,316.56. Also, Director John Assaly sold 1,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$114.55, for a total transaction of C$153,378.30. In the last quarter, insiders sold 70,775 shares of company stock valued at $8,198,939. 2.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Dollarama

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

