Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,647,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 27,947 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 1.18% of Dover worth $253,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Dover by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 25,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Dover by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 557,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,612,000 after purchasing an additional 29,096 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Dover by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 226,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,820,000 after purchasing an additional 19,156 shares during the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Dover by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 202,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,145,000 after purchasing an additional 53,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter worth $175,275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Dover from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Dover from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Dover from $187.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Dover from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.75.

Dover Stock Down 2.3 %

DOV stock traded down $4.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $177.25. 1,049,364 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,053,869. The company has a market capitalization of $24.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Dover Co. has a twelve month low of $127.25 and a twelve month high of $188.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.84.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.07. Dover had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 25.04%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dover Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.60%.

Dover Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

