Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.20.

DCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Ducommun from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

Shares of Ducommun stock opened at $56.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Ducommun has a 12-month low of $42.31 and a 12-month high of $60.00. The company has a market cap of $836.10 million, a P/E ratio of 47.73 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.39.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $190.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.20 million. Ducommun had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 6.06%. Ducommun’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Ducommun will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its stake in Ducommun by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,420,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $61,793,000 after purchasing an additional 352,185 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,016,433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $52,916,000 after buying an additional 17,897 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 746,879 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,315,000 after buying an additional 6,869 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ducommun by 3.0% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 479,006 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $20,842,000 after acquiring an additional 13,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Ducommun in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,699,000. 92.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing services for products and applications used primarily in the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

