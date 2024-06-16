Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) COO Sells $1,334,400.00 in Stock

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) COO Susanna Gatti High sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.36, for a total transaction of $1,334,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 148,792 shares in the company, valued at $4,963,701.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Susanna Gatti High also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 10th, Susanna Gatti High sold 80,000 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total transaction of $2,419,200.00.

On Thursday, May 16th, Susanna Gatti High sold 2,738 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total transaction of $77,403.26.

Dyne Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock opened at $33.07 on Friday. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.40 and a fifty-two week high of $35.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Dyne Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DYN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81). On average, analysts expect that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

DYN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.78.

Institutional Trading of Dyne Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 5.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $28,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 28.0% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 1.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 101,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

Dyne Therapeutics Company Profile

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It is developing a portfolio of muscle disease therapeutics, including programs in myotonic dystrophy type 1; duchenne muscular dystrophy; and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

Featured Articles

