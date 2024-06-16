Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) COO Sells $1,334,400.00 in Stock

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) COO Susanna Gatti High sold 40,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.36, for a total transaction of $1,334,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 148,792 shares in the company, valued at $4,963,701.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Susanna Gatti High also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, June 10th, Susanna Gatti High sold 80,000 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total transaction of $2,419,200.00.
  • On Thursday, May 16th, Susanna Gatti High sold 2,738 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total transaction of $77,403.26.

Dyne Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock opened at $33.07 on Friday. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.40 and a fifty-two week high of $35.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 1.06. The company's 50 day moving average price is $28.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.02.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.81). On average, analysts expect that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DYN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.78.

Institutional Trading of Dyne Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 5.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $28,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 28.0% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 1.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 101,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

Dyne Therapeutics Company Profile

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It is developing a portfolio of muscle disease therapeutics, including programs in myotonic dystrophy type 1; duchenne muscular dystrophy; and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

