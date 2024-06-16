Edward F. Crawford Buys 10,000 Shares of Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) Stock

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Free Report) Director Edward F. Crawford purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.68 per share, for a total transaction of $246,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 761,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,788,217.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Park-Ohio Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of Park-Ohio stock opened at $25.19 on Friday. Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $17.32 and a 12-month high of $28.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.23 million, a P/E ratio of 27.68 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.34.

Get Park-Ohio alerts:

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $417.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.00 million. Park-Ohio had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 13.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS.

Park-Ohio Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Park-Ohio

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Park-Ohio’s payout ratio is presently 54.95%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKOH. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 70.6% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 219,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,373,000 after buying an additional 90,998 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Park-Ohio by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 751,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,249,000 after purchasing an additional 26,215 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Park-Ohio in the 4th quarter worth $562,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 75.1% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 47,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 20,369 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Park-Ohio during the third quarter valued at about $344,000. Institutional investors own 51.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Park-Ohio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Park-Ohio

Park-Ohio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Park-Ohio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park-Ohio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.