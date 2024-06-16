Electron Capital Partners LLC Invests $69.70 Million in Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML)

Electron Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,210,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,703,000. Sigma Lithium comprises 2.9% of Electron Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Electron Capital Partners LLC owned 2.00% of Sigma Lithium at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Sigma Lithium by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,258,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,202,000 after purchasing an additional 466,688 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Sigma Lithium by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 718,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,655,000 after buying an additional 134,389 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Sigma Lithium by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 647,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,543,000 after buying an additional 4,003 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sigma Lithium in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,608,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Sigma Lithium by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 266,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,405,000 after buying an additional 22,938 shares during the last quarter. 64.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SGML. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Sigma Lithium from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Sigma Lithium from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGML traded down $0.33 on Friday, reaching $12.63. 819,109 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 834,959. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.33 and a 200-day moving average of $18.91. Sigma Lithium Co. has a twelve month low of $10.46 and a twelve month high of $41.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.15 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $37.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.79 million. On average, research analysts predict that Sigma Lithium Co. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds a 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 29 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 185 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil.

