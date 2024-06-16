Electron Capital Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Electron Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 183,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $24,747,000. Digital Realty Trust accounts for approximately 1.0% of Electron Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Electron Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Digital Realty Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,390,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,735,240,000 after acquiring an additional 971,032 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,141,890,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 4.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,647,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,046,522,000 after buying an additional 394,682 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,829,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $784,495,000 after buying an additional 97,509 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,426,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $535,658,000 after acquiring an additional 282,825 shares in the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $154.00 target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.65.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Digital Realty Trust stock traded up $1.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $149.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,000,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,381,036. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.85. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.54 and a 52 week high of $154.18.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 135.56%.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.