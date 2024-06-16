Electron Capital Partners LLC Raises Stake in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Electron Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,429,960 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 235,521 shares during the quarter. NIO makes up about 1.7% of Electron Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Electron Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in NIO were worth $40,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIO during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in NIO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NIO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NIO in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of NIO in the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. 48.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NIO traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.33. The stock had a trading volume of 23,556,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,617,676. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.89. Nio Inc – has a twelve month low of $3.61 and a twelve month high of $16.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.80.

NIO ( NYSE:NIO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. NIO had a negative return on equity of 111.91% and a negative net margin of 39.38%. On average, analysts expect that Nio Inc – will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of NIO from $8.30 to $5.90 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NIO from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $4.80 to $5.40 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on NIO from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of NIO in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $4.00 price target (down previously from $5.00) on shares of NIO in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.55.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

