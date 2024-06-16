Electron Capital Partners LLC Sells 2,984,728 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Electron Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 37.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,075,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,984,728 shares during the quarter. AES comprises approximately 4.1% of Electron Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Electron Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.71% of AES worth $97,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AES. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in AES by 257.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 37,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 27,253 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of AES by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 134,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 17,907 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of AES by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,304,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,822,000 after acquiring an additional 188,197 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of AES by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,318,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,043,000 after acquiring an additional 5,328 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of AES by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 65,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 14,966 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Get AES alerts:

AES Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE AES traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.34. The stock had a trading volume of 3,960,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,607,425. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.97. The firm has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.86 and a beta of 1.11. The AES Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.43 and a fifty-two week high of $22.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.16. AES had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 4.40%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

AES has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on AES from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of AES in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of AES in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Mizuho raised their target price on AES from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on AES from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on AES

AES Profile

(Free Report)

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.