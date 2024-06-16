Electroneum (ETN) Price Down 7.8% Over Last 7 Days

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 15th. Electroneum has a market capitalization of $42.65 million and approximately $869,196.40 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Electroneum coin can now be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Electroneum has traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Electroneum alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000865 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001513 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000023 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 24.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Electroneum Profile

ETN uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,974,280,355 coins. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. The official message board for Electroneum is medium.com/@etn-network. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Electroneum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) is a Layer 1 EVM-compatible blockchain known for its swift transaction speed of 5 seconds with instant finality, low smart contract fees, and high energy efficiency, using the Istanbul Byzantine Fault Tolerance (IBFT) consensus. It powers AnyTask.com, aiding freelancers globally by enabling payments in ETN, which is especially beneficial for the 1.4 billion people without bank accounts. Created in 2017 by Richard Ells, ETN has expanded its use to over 4 million users and supports various charitable and educational projects through its validator program.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Electroneum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electroneum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.