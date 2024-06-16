ELIS (XLS) Trading 5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

ELIS (XLS) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. ELIS has a total market capitalization of $7.60 million and approximately $56,982.38 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ELIS has traded up 5% against the US dollar. One ELIS token can now be bought for approximately $0.0380 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ELIS alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00012124 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00010095 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $66,546.41 or 0.99991687 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00012877 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000935 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00004987 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000053 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.73 or 0.00091259 BTC.

ELIS Profile

ELIS is a token. It was first traded on October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official website is www.elis.tech. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ELIS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.03797785 USD and is down -3.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $56,979.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELIS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ELIS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ELIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ELIS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.