Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) Short Interest Up 58.8% in May

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, an increase of 58.8% from the May 15th total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund stock opened at $8.19 on Friday. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund has a one year low of $7.02 and a one year high of $8.91.

Get Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund alerts:

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations.

Receive News & Ratings for Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.