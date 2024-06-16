Embracer Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THQQF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Embracer Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THQQF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,268,800 shares, a decline of 22.2% from the May 15th total of 4,200,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 16,344.0 days.

OTCMKTS:THQQF traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.18. 1,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,149. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.26. Embracer Group AB has a 1-year low of $1.44 and a 1-year high of $2.94.

Embracer Group AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes PC, console, mobile, VR, and board games for the games market worldwide. The company has a catalogue of approximately 850 owned franchises, such as Saints Row, Goat Simulator, Dead Island, Darksiders, Metro, MX vs ATV, Kingdoms of Amalur, TimeSplitters, Satisfactory, Wreckfest, Insurgency, World War Z, and others.

