Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.25.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on EQNR shares. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Equinor ASA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $26.40 to $28.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Equinor ASA Trading Down 1.1 %
EQNR stock opened at $27.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Equinor ASA has a twelve month low of $24.44 and a twelve month high of $34.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.25.
Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.18. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The business had revenue of $25.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.03 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Equinor ASA will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.
Equinor ASA Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.60%.
About Equinor ASA
Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.
