Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Upgraded at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Erste Group Bank Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of EBKDY opened at $22.73 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.02 and its 200 day moving average is $22.03. The company has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a PE ratio of 5.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.33. Erste Group Bank has a 12-month low of $16.48 and a 12-month high of $25.97.

Get Erste Group Bank alerts:

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Erste Group Bank had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 14.34%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Erste Group Bank will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Erste Group Bank Increases Dividend

About Erste Group Bank

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a $1.416 dividend. This is an increase from Erste Group Bank’s previous dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. Erste Group Bank’s payout ratio is presently 25.51%.

(Get Free Report)

Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to retail, corporate, and public sector customers. The company operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center segments. It provides mortgage and consumer loans, investment products, current accounts, savings products, and credit cards, as well as cross selling products, such as leasing, insurance, and building society products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Erste Group Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Erste Group Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.