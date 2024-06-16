Euroapi S.A. (OTCMKTS:EAPIF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Euroapi S.A. (OTCMKTS:EAPIF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 150,600 shares, a growth of 22.2% from the May 15th total of 123,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,506.0 days.
Euroapi Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS EAPIF remained flat at C$4.00 during trading on Friday. Euroapi has a fifty-two week low of C$2.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$3.26 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.58.
Euroapi Company Profile
