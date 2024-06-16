Euroapi S.A. (OTCMKTS:EAPIF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Euroapi S.A. (OTCMKTS:EAPIF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 150,600 shares, a growth of 22.2% from the May 15th total of 123,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,506.0 days.

Euroapi Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS EAPIF remained flat at C$4.00 during trading on Friday. Euroapi has a fifty-two week low of C$2.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$3.26 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.58.

Euroapi Company Profile

Euroapi SA develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes active pharmaceutical ingredients and intermediates used in the formulation of medicines for human and veterinary use. It provides contract development manufacturing organization for different classes of tides that uses solid phase chemistry; particle engineering; microbial fermentation; small molecules synthesis; prostaglandins; steroids and hormones; and opiates and controlled substances, as well as lipids.

