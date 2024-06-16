Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.83.

EVRG has been the subject of a number of research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Evergy in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Evergy in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Evergy from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Bank of America raised Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $51.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Evergy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Evergy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,121,000. OLD Republic International Corp increased its position in shares of Evergy by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 830,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,339,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Evergy by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 586,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,596,000 after purchasing an additional 46,437 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,057,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Evergy by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 90,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,699,000 after purchasing an additional 17,788 shares in the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evergy stock opened at $52.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Evergy has a 52 week low of $46.92 and a 52 week high of $61.84. The company has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.05.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.07). Evergy had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 12.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Evergy will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.6425 per share. This represents a $2.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. Evergy’s payout ratio is 83.17%.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

