Experian’s (EXPN) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Experian (LON:EXPN – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a GBX 4,260 ($54.25) price target on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Experian in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Experian has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 3,442 ($43.83).

LON EXPN opened at GBX 3,707 ($47.20) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.19. Experian has a twelve month low of GBX 2,366 ($30.13) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,796 ($48.34). The company has a market cap of £33.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,599.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,484.26 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3,343.45.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. This is an increase from Experian’s previous dividend of $0.18. This represents a yield of 0.93%. Experian’s payout ratio is presently 4,466.02%.

In other Experian news, insider Lloyd Pitchford sold 57,039 shares of Experian stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,640 ($46.35), for a total transaction of £2,076,219.60 ($2,643,855.34). Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. The company collects, sorts, aggregates, and transforms data from various sources to provide a range of data-driven services.

