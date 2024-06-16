Expion360 Inc. (NASDAQ:XPON) Short Interest Update

Expion360 Inc. (NASDAQ:XPON – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 55,000 shares, a decline of 28.8% from the May 15th total of 77,200 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 315,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Expion360 news, major shareholder John Henry Yozamp sold 29,727 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.57, for a total transaction of $46,671.39. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,692,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,656,725.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 30.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Expion360 alerts:

Expion360 Trading Down 4.4 %

NASDAQ XPON opened at $1.19 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.91 and a 200-day moving average of $3.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Expion360 has a 12 month low of $1.09 and a 12 month high of $6.39. The company has a market cap of $8.82 million, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 0.51.

Expion360 Company Profile

Expion360 ( NASDAQ:XPON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.03). Expion360 had a negative return on equity of 126.26% and a negative net margin of 140.87%. The company had revenue of $0.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Expion360 will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Free Report)

Expion360 Inc designs, assembles, manufactures, and sells lithium iron phosphate batteries and supporting accessories under the VPR 4EVER name for recreational vehicles, marine, golf, industrial, residential, and off-the-grid applications. It provides battery monitors; direct current battery chargers; various models of industrial tie-downs; power generators AURA POWERCAP; terminal blocks; and bus bars.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Expion360 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expion360 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.