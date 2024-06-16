Financial Analysis: Cielo (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) versus Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Cielo (OTCMKTS:CIOXY – Get Free Report) and Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Cielo and Trip.com Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cielo 20.28% 14.55% 2.13% Trip.com Group 22.99% 10.73% 5.93%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Cielo and Trip.com Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cielo 0 0 0 0 N/A Trip.com Group 0 2 9 0 2.82

Valuation & Earnings

Trip.com Group has a consensus target price of $61.89, indicating a potential upside of 23.11%. Given Trip.com Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Trip.com Group is more favorable than Cielo.

This table compares Cielo and Trip.com Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cielo $2.12 billion 1.28 $418.05 million $0.16 6.31 Trip.com Group $6.27 billion 5.16 $1.40 billion $2.22 22.64

Trip.com Group has higher revenue and earnings than Cielo. Cielo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Trip.com Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Cielo has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trip.com Group has a beta of 0.44, indicating that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Cielo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.4% of Trip.com Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.0% of Trip.com Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Trip.com Group beats Cielo on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cielo

Cielo S.A., through its subsidiaries, provides payment services in Brazil and the United States. The company provides services related to credit and debit cards, and other payment methods, including signing up of merchants and service providers; rental, installation, and maintenance of point-of-sale terminals; and data capture and processing of electronic and manual transactions, as well as the issuance and management of payment accounts. It also offers services related to the processing means of payments that involve cards, maintenance services, and contacts with merchants for acceptance of credit and debit cards; development and licensing of computer software; electronic transactions processing; and technology services for collection and management of accounts payable and receivable using the Internet. The company was formerly known as Companhia Brasileira de Meios de Pagamento and changed its name to Cielo S.A. in December 2009. Cielo S.A. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Barueri, Brazil.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services. It also provides independent leisure travelers bundled packaged-tour products comprising group, semi-group, and customized and packaged tours with various transportation arrangements, including air, cruise, bus, and car rental services. In addition, the company offers integrated transportation and accommodation services; destination transportation and ticket, activity, insurance, visa, and tour guide services; user support, supplier management, and customer relationship management services; and in-destination products and services. Further, It provides its corporate clients with business visit, incentive trip, meeting and conference, travel data collection and analysis, and industry benchmarking solutions; and Corporate Travel Management System, an online platform that integrates information management, online booking and authorization, online inquiry, and travel reporting systems. Additionally, the company offers online advertising and financial services, such as marketing planning and travel media services. It operates under the Ctrip, Qunar, Trip.com, and Skyscanner brands. The company was formerly known as Ctrip.com International, Ltd. and changed its name to Trip.com Group Limited in October 2019. Trip.com Group Limited was founded in 1999 and is based in Singapore.

