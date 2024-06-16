Financial Analysis: Henderson Land Development (OTCMKTS:HLDCY) & Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX)

Henderson Land Development (OTCMKTS:HLDCY – Get Free Report) and Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX – Get Free Report) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Henderson Land Development and Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Henderson Land Development alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Henderson Land Development 1 0 0 0 1.00 Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta 0 0 2 0 3.00

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta has a consensus target price of $42.00, indicating a potential upside of 39.17%. Given Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta is more favorable than Henderson Land Development.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Henderson Land Development $3.26 billion 3.98 $1.18 billion N/A N/A Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta $214.47 million 121.57 $316.64 million $5.02 6.01

This table compares Henderson Land Development and Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Henderson Land Development has higher revenue and earnings than Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.9% of Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Henderson Land Development pays an annual dividend of $0.29 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.8%. Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta pays an annual dividend of $0.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta pays out 3.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Henderson Land Development and Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Henderson Land Development N/A N/A N/A Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta 182.61% 18.25% 11.46%

Summary

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta beats Henderson Land Development on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Henderson Land Development

(Get Free Report)

Henderson Land Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Development, Property Leasing, Department Stores and Supermarket-Cum-Stores Operations, Hotel Room Operation, Other Businesses, and Utility and Energy segments. The Property Development segment develops and sells real estate properties. Its property portfolio primarily includes offices, shopping arcades, shopping malls, commercial complexes, and residential properties. The Property Leasing segment leases properties. The Department Stores and Supermarket-Cum-Stores Operations segment operates and manages department stores and supermarket-cum-stores. The Hotel Room Operation segment operates hotel properties. The Other Businesses segment operates and manages hotels; provides construction, finance, project management, property management, agency, and cleaning and security guard services; and trades in building materials. It also engages in food and beverage, and travel operations. The Utility and Energy segment is involved in production, distribution, and marketing gas; and water supply and environmentally friendly energy businesses. Henderson Land Development Company Limited was founded in 1976 and is based in Central, Hong Kong. Henderson Land Development Company Limited is a subsidiary of Henderson Development Limited.

About Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta

(Get Free Report)

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, manages, operates, and leases industrial buildings and distribution facilities in Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

Receive News & Ratings for Henderson Land Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henderson Land Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.