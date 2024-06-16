First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) PT Raised to $325.00 at Oppenheimer

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Oppenheimer from $271.00 to $325.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on FSLR. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on First Solar from $224.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $320.00 price target (up previously from $230.00) on shares of First Solar in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Guggenheim lowered their price target on First Solar from $359.00 to $356.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on First Solar from $268.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, DZ Bank cut First Solar from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $270.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $265.72.

First Solar stock opened at $273.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.48. First Solar has a 1-year low of $129.21 and a 1-year high of $306.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $217.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.81.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $794.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.19 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 28.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that First Solar will post 13.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 16,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.69, for a total transaction of $4,409,049.19. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,419,797.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 16,051 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.69, for a total value of $4,409,049.19. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,419,797.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael T. Sweeney sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.50, for a total value of $1,094,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,565,262. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,519 shares of company stock worth $13,324,756 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in First Solar in the first quarter valued at $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Estabrook Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

