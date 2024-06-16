Fisher Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,644,064 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 232,148 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.56% of Honda Motor worth $298,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Value Partners Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Honda Motor by 72.8% in the 4th quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 235,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,264,000 after purchasing an additional 99,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Honda Motor by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,692,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,303,000 after acquiring an additional 141,552 shares in the last quarter. XY Capital Ltd boosted its position in Honda Motor by 81.0% during the 4th quarter. XY Capital Ltd now owns 302,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,338,000 after acquiring an additional 135,224 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 783,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,341,000 after acquiring an additional 41,000 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Honda Motor by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 54,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 15,384 shares in the last quarter. 5.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Honda Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

HMC traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.04. The stock had a trading volume of 762,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,653. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.43. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $29.05 and a twelve month high of $37.90. The company has a market capitalization of $54.81 billion, a PE ratio of 6.79, a PEG ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.69.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.55. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 5.46%. The firm had revenue of $36.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.96 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

