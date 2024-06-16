Fisher Asset Management LLC Purchases 15,357 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,985,799 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,357 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.27% of Boston Scientific worth $230,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $5,116,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 10,442 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,615,932 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $93,417,000 after acquiring an additional 155,565 shares in the last quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $3,746,000. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $956,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 16,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total value of $1,133,124.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,509,213.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 14,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.34, for a total value of $1,055,588.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,521,641.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 16,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total transaction of $1,133,124.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,509,213.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,627 shares of company stock worth $5,937,353. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

BSX traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $76.76. The company had a trading volume of 3,540,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,008,300. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.35 and a fifty-two week high of $77.64. The stock has a market cap of $112.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.09 and its 200 day moving average is $66.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BSX shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boston Scientific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.70.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

See Also

