Fisher Asset Management LLC Purchases 83,444 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,910,042 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83,444 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $479,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in PACCAR by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 177,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,381,000 after acquiring an additional 4,124 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PACCAR by 89.7% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 7,433 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC raised its holdings in PACCAR by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 6,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in PACCAR in the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in PACCAR in the 4th quarter valued at about $438,000. 64.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $104.00 to $136.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of PACCAR from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of PACCAR from $106.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.62.

Insider Activity at PACCAR

In related news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 33,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.18, for a total value of $3,594,193.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,397,377.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Michael K. Walton sold 9,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.11, for a total transaction of $958,918.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,301.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 33,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.18, for a total transaction of $3,594,193.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,397,377.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,040 shares of company stock valued at $4,779,241 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $106.72. 2,147,627 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,431,477. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.73. The company has a market cap of $55.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.00. PACCAR Inc has a 1-year low of $76.88 and a 1-year high of $125.50.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 8.36 EPS for the current year.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.45%.

About PACCAR

(Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Featured Stories

