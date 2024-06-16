Flagshp Cmty Re (MHC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on July 15th

Flagshp Cmty Re (TSE:MHC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.068 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

Flagshp Cmty Re Price Performance

Flagshp Cmty Re (TSE:MHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C$0.27. The company had revenue of C$26.86 million for the quarter.

