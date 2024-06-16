Flare Trading 0.2% Lower Over Last Week (FLR)

Flare (FLR) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 16th. One Flare coin can currently be purchased for $0.0271 or 0.00000041 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Flare has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Flare has a market cap of $1.16 billion and $3.28 million worth of Flare was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Flare Coin Profile

Flare’s genesis date was January 10th, 2023. Flare’s total supply is 100,559,787,198 coins and its circulating supply is 42,728,505,139 coins. Flare’s official website is flare.network. The Reddit community for Flare is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Flare’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks. The official message board for Flare is medium.com/flarenetwork.

Buying and Selling Flare

Flare (FLR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023.

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flare should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flare using one of the exchanges listed above.

