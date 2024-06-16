Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Shares Bought by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,671 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,913 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $10,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new stake in Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Fortive by 69.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Fortive during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in Fortive by 1,162.8% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 543 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Price Performance

FTV traded down $0.24 on Friday, reaching $72.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,754,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,284,288. The company has a market capitalization of $25.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.75, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.92 and a 200-day moving average of $77.87. Fortive Co. has a one year low of $63.05 and a one year high of $87.10.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. Fortive had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Fortive’s payout ratio is currently 12.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FTV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Fortive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on Fortive from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Fortive from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Fortive from $93.00 to $83.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.46.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

See Also

