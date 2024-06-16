Forward Industries Stock to Reverse Split on Tuesday, June 18th (NASDAQ:FORD)

Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD – Free Report) shares are set to reverse split before the market opens on Tuesday, June 18th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Friday, June 14th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, June 17th.

FORD stock opened at $0.50 on Friday. Forward Industries has a 12-month low of $0.37 and a 12-month high of $1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.63.

Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The textile maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.83 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Forward Industries in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions. The company operates in two segments: OEM Distribution and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and various other portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, GPS location devices, tablets, and firearms.

