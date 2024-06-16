FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) Director Acquires $38,448.00 in Stock

FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF – Get Free Report) Director Ronald J. Kruszewski bought 8,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.50 per share, for a total transaction of $38,448.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,448. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

FutureFuel Stock Performance

NYSE:FF opened at $4.56 on Friday. FutureFuel Corp. has a one year low of $4.15 and a one year high of $10.31. The stock has a market cap of $199.55 million, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.88.

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $58.28 million during the quarter. FutureFuel had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 5.86%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FutureFuel

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FutureFuel by 821.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,029 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,375 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in FutureFuel in the third quarter valued at about $74,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in FutureFuel during the first quarter worth about $83,000. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of FutureFuel during the third quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FutureFuel in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 44.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FF. StockNews.com cut shares of FutureFuel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of FutureFuel from $0.70 to $0.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th.

About FutureFuel

FutureFuel Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents.

Featured Articles

