FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Bionomics Limited (NASDAQ:BNOX) Issued By HC Wainwright

Bionomics Limited (NASDAQ:BNOX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright lifted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bionomics in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 12th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.99) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($3.07). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Bionomics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.55) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Bionomics’ FY2025 earnings at ($1.45) EPS.

Get Bionomics alerts:

Bionomics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BNOX opened at $0.78 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.93 and a 200-day moving average of $1.07. Bionomics has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $6.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bionomics

About Bionomics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bionomics stock. Lynx1 Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Bionomics Limited ( NASDAQ:BNOX Free Report ) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 815,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,000. Bionomics accounts for approximately 1.5% of Lynx1 Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Lynx1 Capital Management LP owned 9.99% of Bionomics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Bionomics Limited, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system disorders and cancers. The company's lead drug candidate includes BNC210, a negative allosteric modulator of the a7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of social anxiety disorder and phase 2b to treat post-traumatic stress disorder.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bionomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bionomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.