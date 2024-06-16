FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Monster Beverage Co. Issued By Roth Capital (NASDAQ:MNST)

Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital boosted their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Monster Beverage in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 12th. Roth Capital analyst S. Mcgowan now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.76 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.72. The consensus estimate for Monster Beverage’s current full-year earnings is $1.77 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Monster Beverage’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.12 EPS.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.83% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial lowered shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $65.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, HSBC dropped their price target on Monster Beverage from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.11.

Shares of Monster Beverage stock opened at $48.03 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.67. Monster Beverage has a 12-month low of $47.13 and a 12-month high of $61.22. The company has a market cap of $50.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.76.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNST. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 26.4% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 28.2% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 153,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,145,000 after acquiring an additional 33,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 39.8% in the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the period. 72.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Monster Beverage news, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 42,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $2,233,632.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,875,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,404,574. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 250,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $13,055,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 532,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,820,413.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 42,144 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $2,233,632.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,875,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,404,574. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 307,221 shares of company stock valued at $16,070,374 over the last ninety days. 7.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

