Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Downgraded to Neutral at Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. Janney Montgomery Scott currently has $154.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $126.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on GNRC. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Generac from $112.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Generac from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Generac from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Guggenheim cut shares of Generac from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Generac from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $141.67.

Shares of NYSE GNRC opened at $134.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.18, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44. Generac has a 12 month low of $79.86 and a 12 month high of $156.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $889.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.60 million. Generac had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Analysts expect that Generac will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 65,855 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total transaction of $9,601,659.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,027. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 65,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $9,601,659.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,027. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.94, for a total transaction of $634,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 592,177 shares in the company, valued at $75,170,948.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,785 shares of company stock worth $11,688,161 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Generac in the 4th quarter valued at about $916,000. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the fourth quarter worth about $964,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the fourth quarter worth about $452,000. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Generac by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 476,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,634,000 after buying an additional 56,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Generac by 91.7% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,393 shares in the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

