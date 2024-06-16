General Motors (NYSE:GM) Rating Reiterated by Bank of America

Bank of America reiterated their buy rating on shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $75.00 target price on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of General Motors from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, June 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $54.65.

Get General Motors alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on General Motors

General Motors Price Performance

NYSE:GM opened at $46.77 on Wednesday. General Motors has a one year low of $26.30 and a one year high of $49.35. The company has a market cap of $53.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.60. General Motors had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $43.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that General Motors will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.87%.

General Motors declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, June 11th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the auto manufacturer to buy up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at General Motors

In related news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $252,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $651,449.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other General Motors news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 326,305 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.33, for a total transaction of $15,770,320.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 898,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,431,657.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $252,060.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,449.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,194,343 shares of company stock worth $53,674,717 in the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of General Motors

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in General Motors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in General Motors by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 832 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in General Motors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.