GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) CFO Sells $530,381.82 in Stock

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) CFO Brian G. Robins sold 11,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total value of $530,381.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 293,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,342,873.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

GitLab Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ GTLB opened at $44.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.19 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.87. GitLab Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.19 and a 1 year high of $78.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GTLB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on GitLab from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of GitLab from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of GitLab in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of GitLab from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of GitLab from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GitLab

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in GitLab by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,199,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,540,000 after buying an additional 5,446 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in GitLab by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 531,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,478,000 after acquiring an additional 51,612 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in GitLab by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,236,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762,944 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in GitLab by 280.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 628,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,443,000 after purchasing an additional 463,584 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of GitLab by 520.6% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 748,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,134,000 after purchasing an additional 627,999 shares during the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GitLab Company Profile

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

