Glenn Darrel Sanford Sells 1,005 Shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Stock

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Free Report) CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 1,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $12,080.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 41,512,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,978,903.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Glenn Darrel Sanford also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 10th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 25,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total value of $273,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 29th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 25,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total value of $276,250.00.

eXp World Stock Performance

NASDAQ EXPI opened at $10.65 on Friday. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.91 and a 52 week high of $25.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.16.

eXp World Dividend Announcement

eXp World ( NASDAQ:EXPI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $943.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.24 million. eXp World had a negative net margin of 0.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. eXp World’s payout ratio is -117.64%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On eXp World

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXPI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in eXp World during the 4th quarter worth $7,141,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in eXp World by 861.7% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 291,809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,739,000 after purchasing an additional 261,466 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in eXp World by 594.0% during the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 289,831 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,994,000 after purchasing an additional 248,070 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in eXp World by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 3,866,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,011,000 after purchasing an additional 232,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in eXp World in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,771,000. 27.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on EXPI shares. TheStreet lowered shares of eXp World from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. DA Davidson reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $11.75 price objective on shares of eXp World in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company operates through North American Realty, International Realty, Virbela, and Other Affiliated Services segments. It provides Virbela, a cloud-based technologies that provides data, lead generation, and marketing tools for real estate agents and employees.

