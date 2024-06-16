Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 171,477 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 32.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 705,582 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 171,477 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.97% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $115,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on JKHY. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.42.

JKHY traded up $3.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $161.57. 580,031 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,900. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $165.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.57 and a 1-year high of $178.37.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $538.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.80 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 22.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is currently 42.47%.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

