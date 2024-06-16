Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 364,418 Shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) by 77.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 834,033 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 364,418 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.84% of Elastic worth $93,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Elastic by 6.6% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Elastic by 0.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 34,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,775,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Elastic during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Elastic by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Elastic by 168.3% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ESTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Elastic from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Elastic from $128.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Elastic from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Elastic in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Elastic from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.05.

Elastic Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Elastic stock traded up $1.65 on Friday, hitting $114.18. 860,656 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,545,838. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $104.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a PE ratio of 215.43 and a beta of 0.92. Elastic has a one year low of $57.38 and a one year high of $136.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Insider Activity at Elastic

In related news, Director Steven Schuurman sold 815,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.54, for a total value of $79,495,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,382,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,580,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Steven Schuurman sold 815,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.54, for a total value of $79,495,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,382,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,580,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 5,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total transaction of $639,443.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 107,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,805,311.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 980,840 shares of company stock worth $96,737,221 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Elastic Profile

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

Featured Stories

