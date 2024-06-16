Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Cuts Position in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,206,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214,635 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $175,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DTM. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in DT Midstream by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 6,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in DT Midstream by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 42,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in DT Midstream by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 18,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in DT Midstream by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DT Midstream Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of DT Midstream stock traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.06. The company had a trading volume of 354,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,227. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.19. DT Midstream, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.36 and a twelve month high of $69.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.73.

DT Midstream Announces Dividend

DT Midstream ( NYSE:DTM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. DT Midstream had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 42.46%. The company had revenue of $240.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $0.735 dividend. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. DT Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 71.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DTM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on DT Midstream from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on DT Midstream from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised DT Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Wolfe Research raised shares of DT Midstream from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DT Midstream currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.71.

Insider Transactions at DT Midstream

In other DT Midstream news, CFO Jeffrey A. Jewell bought 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $62.80 per share, for a total transaction of $25,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 44,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,781,098. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

DT Midstream Profile

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

