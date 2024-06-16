Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,563,771 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 89,106 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.70% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $168,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TROW. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 158,875 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $17,109,000 after acquiring an additional 8,773 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 344,889 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,141,000 after buying an additional 47,043 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 317,349 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,299,000 after acquiring an additional 10,680 shares during the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 280,552 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,213,000 after acquiring an additional 92,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter worth $807,000. 73.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at T. Rowe Price Group

In related news, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 3,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total transaction of $344,102.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,916,525.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TROW. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $106.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. TD Cowen upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $92.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.10.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Down 0.4 %

TROW stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $114.90. The company had a trading volume of 768,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,030,854. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.43. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $87.43 and a one year high of $132.76.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.34. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 29.09%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.91%.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

