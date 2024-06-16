Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $107.30 Million Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 51.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,075,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,141,029 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $107,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GBIL. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 15,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 6,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motive Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 4,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Stock Performance

GBIL traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $99.89. 574,987 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 681,336. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.93. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a one year low of $99.64 and a one year high of $100.89.

About Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

