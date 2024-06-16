Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $109.15 Million Holdings in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Free Report) by 44.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,653,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 818,835 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.54% of Fortis worth $109,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortis by 111.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortis by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortis by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Fortis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.13.

Fortis stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.09. 382,938 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 632,207. The firm has a market cap of $19.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.58 and a 200 day moving average of $39.87. Fortis Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.30 and a 12 month high of $43.84.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. Fortis had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fortis Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 447,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 103,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,408 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

