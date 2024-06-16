Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $199.12 Million Position in Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG – Free Report) by 11,644.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,609,072 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,484,684 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 10.53% of Claros Mortgage Trust worth $199,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Claros Mortgage Trust in the third quarter worth $149,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Claros Mortgage Trust by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Claros Mortgage Trust by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 24,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Claros Mortgage Trust by 15.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 44,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 5,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Claros Mortgage Trust by 14.4% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 44,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 5,671 shares in the last quarter. 89.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Claros Mortgage Trust Stock Performance
CMTG stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 213,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,162. Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.80 and a 52 week high of $15.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 26.27 and a quick ratio of 26.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.39.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CEO Richard Mack bought 116,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.18 per share, for a total transaction of $832,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,551,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,322,304.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Richard Mack acquired 116,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.18 per share, for a total transaction of $832,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,551,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,322,304.54. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mike Mcgillis acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.34 per share, for a total transaction of $110,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 475,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,489,575.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 193,000 shares of company stock worth $1,393,140. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CMTG shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from $9.75 to $9.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.50.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Claros Mortgage Trust
Claros Mortgage Trust Company Profile
Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Claros Mortgage Trust
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/10 – 6/14
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
Receive News & Ratings for Claros Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Claros Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.