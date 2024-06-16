Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $199.12 Million Position in Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG – Free Report) by 11,644.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,609,072 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,484,684 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 10.53% of Claros Mortgage Trust worth $199,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Claros Mortgage Trust in the third quarter worth $149,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Claros Mortgage Trust by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Claros Mortgage Trust by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 24,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Claros Mortgage Trust by 15.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 44,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 5,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Claros Mortgage Trust by 14.4% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 44,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 5,671 shares in the last quarter. 89.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMTG stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 213,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,162. Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.80 and a 52 week high of $15.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 26.27 and a quick ratio of 26.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.39.

Claros Mortgage Trust ( NYSE:CMTG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. Claros Mortgage Trust had a negative net margin of 28.16% and a positive return on equity of 1.51%. The firm had revenue of $58.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.64 million. Analysts predict that Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Richard Mack bought 116,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.18 per share, for a total transaction of $832,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,551,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,322,304.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Richard Mack acquired 116,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.18 per share, for a total transaction of $832,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,551,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,322,304.54. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mike Mcgillis acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.34 per share, for a total transaction of $110,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 475,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,489,575.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 193,000 shares of company stock worth $1,393,140. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CMTG shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from $9.75 to $9.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.50.

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders.

