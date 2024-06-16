Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 14,376 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,027,629 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,376 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $113,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC now owns 4,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 12,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Sinecera Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Sinecera Capital LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SHV traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $110.28. 1,736,376 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,351,581. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $110.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.27. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $109.85 and a one year high of $110.60.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.4723 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%.

(Free Report)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.